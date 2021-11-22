Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of POST stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.19. 17,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,049. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Post has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

