PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.10. 10,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.