PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.
PWSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.
Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.10. 10,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
Read More: Commodities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.