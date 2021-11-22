PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $160.84 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.