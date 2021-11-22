PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $160.84 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

