PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

PPL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.21. 29,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

