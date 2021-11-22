Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.61

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 3016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,193,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,064,908.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 719,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Precigen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

