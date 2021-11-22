Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.61

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 3016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $367,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 719,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,796 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

