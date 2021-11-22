Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 553,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,124. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

