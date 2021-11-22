Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.36

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.