PRIA (PRIA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,852.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $167,347.32 and $1,852.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

