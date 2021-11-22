Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

FB opened at $349.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $344.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970,413 shares of company stock worth $688,488,841. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

