Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $286.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.22 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

