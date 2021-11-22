Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

