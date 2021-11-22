Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

