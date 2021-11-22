Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

