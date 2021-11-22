Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.09 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $177.90 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40.

