Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.43. 6,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,504. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $151.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

