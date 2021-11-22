Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

