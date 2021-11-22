ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

