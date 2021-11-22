Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Prosus stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
Prosus Company Profile
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.
