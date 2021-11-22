Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Prosus stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

