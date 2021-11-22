Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Flowers Foods by 309.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowers Foods by 36.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 241,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

