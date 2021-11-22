Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of iStar worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $10,702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 184,739 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAR opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

