Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 26,633 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Resources Connection worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $592.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

RGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

