Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Green Plains by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 469,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 402,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Green Plains by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Several research firms have commented on GPRE. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

GPRE stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

