Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,949 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

NYSE DDS opened at $360.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $375.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

