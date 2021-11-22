Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $519.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

