Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $2,901.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

