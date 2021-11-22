PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

PVH has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.