PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $200.90

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.90 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 206.30 ($2.70), with a volume of 24302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £884.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is presently -1.45%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.