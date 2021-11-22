Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. MKM Partners raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

