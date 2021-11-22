Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Boosted by Analyst

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PennantPark Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

