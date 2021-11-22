Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $249.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $204.56. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,666,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

