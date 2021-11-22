Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $379.64 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $379.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $15.15 or 0.00025798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,916,853 coins and its circulating supply is 98,883,050 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

