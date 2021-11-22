QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $185.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

