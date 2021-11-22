Quark (QRK) Hits Market Cap of $462,041.42

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Quark has a market cap of $462,041.42 and $76.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 81.3% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,036,141 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.