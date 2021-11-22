QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Price Target Raised to $12.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.