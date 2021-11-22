QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.71 million, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,164 shares of company stock worth $2,395,997 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

