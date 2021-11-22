Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QIPT. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.60 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

