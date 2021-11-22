Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Quotient Technology worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE QUOT opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $688.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

