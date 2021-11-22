R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 208,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 179,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE RRD opened at $9.25 on Monday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

