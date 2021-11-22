Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.