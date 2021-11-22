Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 28.7% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $240.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.54 or 0.07263818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,688.71 or 0.99473933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca's total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT .

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

