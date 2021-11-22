Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.36 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $6.36 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

