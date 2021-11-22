RAMP Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, RAMP has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $111.81 million and $20.15 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00222795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,766,494 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.