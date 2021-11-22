Raven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $2,903.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $2,903.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

