Raymond James Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $365.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.75.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $330.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.