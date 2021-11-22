Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $409.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

CRL opened at $379.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

