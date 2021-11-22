Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 526,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.9 days.
Shares of RBGPF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.28. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $96.62.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.