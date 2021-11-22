Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 526,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.9 days.

Shares of RBGPF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.28. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $96.62.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.