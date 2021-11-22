Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $173.23. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

