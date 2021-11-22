Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.58

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $652.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,639. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

